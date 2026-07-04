'A robbery!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic left absolutely fuming by disallowed Croatia goal in Portugal loss as he makes shock World Cup corruption claim

The contentious decision denied a resilient Croatian side a lifeline and provoked a scathing assessment from Ibrahimovic. Speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta, the Fox Sports pundit refused to hold back, questioning the validity of the technology used and accusing football authorities of preferring a Portugal vs Spain last-16 clash.

Ibrahimovic stated: "It was a fantastic match ruined in the end by VAR. I saw nothing irregular about the 2-2 goal; VAR disallowed it, but for me, it was a robbery. Either the sensor in the ball wasn't working or something went wrong, because Renato Veiga touched the ball, which means there was no offside. Look at the angle: Croatia's number 20 doesn't touch the ball, nor does he change its trajectory in the slightest. It's Portugal's number 13 [Veiga] who touches it!"