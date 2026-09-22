AFP
Zinedine Zidane breaking with the past as FFF president Philippe Diallo notices radical shift from Didier Deschamps era
A clean break from the Deschamps methodology
Zidane’s appointment as the successor to Didier Deschamps was always going to be a seismic event in French football, but few expected the transition to feel so immediate. Having officially taken the reins on July 28, the Real Madrid legend has wasted no time in stamping his own identity on Les Bleus. Zidane’s arrival at the Clairefontaine training base on Monday marked the start of a new tactical and cultural cycle.
Speaking to La Provence, FFF president Philippe Diallo confirmed that the legendary midfielder is moving away from the blueprint established during Deschamps’ 14-year tenure. "I think he has very clear ideas in what he wants to do, in the way he wants to manage this French team. You have seen it, he is breaking with the past. It’s a real new page," Diallo explained.
- AFP
Squad selection signals a new management style
The most visible evidence of this new direction came with the announcement of Zidane’s first squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Turkey, Belgium, and Italy. Breaking with the tradition of Thursday announcements, Zidane chose a Friday to reveal his list, immediately altering the established rhythm of the national team. He also opted for a smaller, more focused group of 23 players rather than the 26-man squads often favored by his predecessor.
Diallo highlighted this as a key indicator of Zidane's intent, stating: "He took 23 players instead of 26. That is a first sign. He is going to make them play. He took names, perhaps, that we didn't expect. He didn't take some that we might have expected. So, I think he is in his process, in a desire to break away. A break in the management of his squad," he noted.
New methods, same goal
While the methods have changed, the ultimate objective remains the same: winning. Diallo emphasized that Zidane’s desire to overhaul the system is rooted in a deep competitive drive and a personal connection to the national shirt.The federation clearly believes that Zidane is the man to extend the current "golden age" of French football. The expectation is not just to maintain France's status as a powerhouse but to push beyond the achievements of the recent past.
"In everything he is going to do, I think he wants to change things. Change things with a clear objective, which is to win. I think his deepest desire is to give back to the French team, as a coach, what it brought to him in his life, in his life as a player and in his life as a man, to win to give pleasure and pride to everyone," the FFF president continued.
- AFP
Chasing silverware with a new identity
The expectation is that Zidane can take the foundations laid by Deschamps and build something even more formidable. While the previous era was defined by consistency and reaching the latter stages of major tournaments, the hope is that Zizou can provide the final push needed to secure more silverware.
Diallo concluded his thoughts by saying: "I think Zinedine is the one best suited to extend this golden age for us. And not only to allow the French team to reach, as always, I hope, the final four... but perhaps to go a little beyond that to go and win titles. And I think he, in any case, came for that."
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