Addressing the media ahead of their Champions League clash, Iraola hit back at the heavy focus on Wirtz. The Germany international, who joined the Reds in July 2025 on a contract running until June 2030, has faced intense criticism after failing to score in nine appearances across all competitions this season, providing three assists.

Overall, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has registered seven goals and 13 assists in 58 matches since arriving at Anfield. These figures pale in comparison to his previous exceptional standards, leaving him under the microscope.