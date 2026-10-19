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'You ask me every day' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola demands respect for Florian Wirtz
Struggles under the microscope
Addressing the media ahead of their Champions League clash, Iraola hit back at the heavy focus on Wirtz. The Germany international, who joined the Reds in July 2025 on a contract running until June 2030, has faced intense criticism after failing to score in nine appearances across all competitions this season, providing three assists.
Overall, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has registered seven goals and 13 assists in 58 matches since arriving at Anfield. These figures pale in comparison to his previous exceptional standards, leaving him under the microscope.
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Defending a proven talent
Before his English move, the midfielder enjoyed a phenomenal career in his homeland, securing a domestic double alongside multiple Player of the Season accolades. Across 197 matches, he scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists.
Defending his player, Iraola stated: "I think he is coming in from two very good games. He played really well at LASK away and the other day against Brentford. He helped the team a lot, in and out of possession and I hope we can keep him there, no?"
Praising Munoz and tactical flexibility
Addressing the constant questions, Iraola added: "You ask me basically every day about him and we analyse and over scrutinise everything about him but when he does well also, it is fair to say."
The Spanish tactician also praised Victor Munoz, who scored against Brentford after receiving an assist from the number seven. Operating in an unfamiliar right-back role, Munoz proved his versatility to be crucial. Iraola noted: "Victor is a player we know very well... Attitude wise, he is ready to help, he plays right, left, the other day he played right back."
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What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool have an opportunity to secure a third consecutive Champions League victory when they host Villarreal on Tuesday. Iraola must navigate a demanding schedule while managing a depleted squad, having lost both Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong to injury. The club will rely heavily on their star creator rediscovering his elite touch.
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