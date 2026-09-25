AFP
‘We were better!’ - Xavi claims Netherlands outplayed Jurgen Klopp’s Germany in UEFA Nations League clash
Gakpo rescues late point
Xavi and Klopp both kicked off their new international managerial tenures with an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday. Germany took the lead through Felix Nmecha in the 32nd minute, looking poised to secure an away victory in the highly anticipated fixture.
However, Cody Gakpo stepped up in injury time to smash home an exquisite volley from a pinpoint Ruben van Bommel cross. The dramatic late strike ensured the spoils were shared.
The late equaliser salvaged a crucial point for the Dutch, leaving Xavi highly encouraged by his team's spirited fightback after a challenging opening period.
- AFP
Setting a new benchmark
Despite admitting his players were initially nervous under a new manager, Xavi felt the Netherlands ultimately deserved all three points. He singled out the substitutes and debutants for their impressive impact on the flow of the game.
"We were better than Germany today, we had a bit more. In the second half it was really good - we showed our way to play," Xavi said, as quoted by ESPN.
"I'm so happy. The first half was more or less equal. But the players who came into the pitch [as substitutes], I'm so happy, especially those making their debuts. They showed personality, ambition, desire. In the second half is how we must play."
Disallowed goals and frustration
The draw was not without frustration, as the Netherlands saw two goals disallowed during the heated contest. Virgil van Dijk's first-half header was ruled out after Brian Brobbey was penalised for a foul on Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.
It was a decision Xavi felt was incorrect, believing the goal should have stood. Furthermore, substitute Mexx Meerdink also had a late effort chalked off after a hectic melee in the German penalty area.
"The first half was not too bad, but the second half is the way we want to play," Xavi explained. "We need to improve in many things - second balls, duels, defending better, many things - but I'm so satisfied.
"I am very happy and very grateful as it's my first game. I think maybe I don't deserve this, but the welcome they showed me was amazing - the atmosphere was fantastic. Thank you to all the people."
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Brobbey blow and next steps
The positive evening was slightly dampened by a first-half injury to striker Brobbey, who was forced off the pitch. Xavi confirmed that the forward will miss the remaining three Nations League fixtures in this current international block. As a result, a replacement will be called up shortly to bolster the squad's attacking options ahead of a busy schedule.
The Netherlands must now regroup quickly and focus on their upcoming test. Xavi will be demanding his side carry their second-half momentum into Sunday's crucial away fixture against Serbia.
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