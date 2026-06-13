Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham see boots stolen! England left with ONE training ball at World Cup base as shock raid leads to arrest & police investigation

According to reports from the Daily Mail, England officials are reeling from the shock security breach, which has severely hampered tactical preparations just days before their tournament opener. The stolen inventory spans far beyond personal player footwear, severely impacting the coaching staff’s technological and physical setup. High-tech analysis equipment, tactical whiteboards, and essential medical massage tables were all compromised in the raid, forcing staff into a frantic race against time to recover or replace items central to their meticulous plans.