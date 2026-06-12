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World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe & more battle it out to claim FIFA award

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The 2026 World Cup is underway and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. There's a long road ahead as 48 nations battle for the top prize, but which star will take home the illustrious award? Here are GOAL's predicted candidates for the prize as we keep track of the tournament's most prolific stars

There is more than one way to etch your name into the history books at the World Cup. Of course, guiding your nation to glory is the most obvious one, but there exists a separate, fiercely contested path to legendary status, one that rewards outright individual genius in a team game.

While the World Cup trophy is the ultimate team obsession, the Golden Boot is proof of a forward's lethal instinct on the global stage, even if his team fail to claim the top prize.

It is an individual crown that transforms mere strikers into legendary figures, placing them in an exclusive pantheon alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Gary Lineker and Miroslav Klose.

This year, across the stadiums of North America, a fresh crop of elite goalscorers is ready to write their own chapters in that storied history.

The 2022 Golden Boot winner, Kylian Mbappe, heads into this tournament looking to retain his title and guide France to a third consecutive final - and perhaps a second global success in that time. However, he faces intense competition from reigning world champion Lionel Messi, eager to make it two World Cup wins in a row, and England hero Harry Kane, who already has one Golden Boot to his name.

The competition does not stop there, though. With Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Norway and Sweden boasting some of the world's elite attackers in their ranks, the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Kane could find themselves overshadowed in North America.

Here, GOAL keeps track of the top scoring stars in Canada, Mexico and USA as the battle for the Golden Boot heats up.

  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Harry Kane | England

    Bayern Munich's unstoppable forward is perfectly poised to put up a proper fight for the outright top scorer in this year's World Cup.

    The England hero's 36 Bundesliga goals earned him the European Golden Shoe and his 14 in 13 Champions League matches - including strikes against PSG and Real Madrid - are further evidence that even the strongest teams cannot keep him out.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-FRIENDLY-FRA-NIRAFP

    Kylian Mbappe | France

    Kylian Mbappe is already joint-sixth in the World Cup's all-time scoring charts, level with Brazilian hero Pele on 12 goals in 14 games and one behind Lionel Messi, who has played 26 times in the competition. Just four behind Germany legend Miroslav Klose, this could be the tournament that, at just 27, he climbs the chart to No. 1.

  • Morocco v Norway - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Erling Haaland | Norway

    With an outrageous goal record of 55 in 50 caps for Norway, the stage is set for Erling Haaland to make a spectacular impact in his first World Cup finals.

    Fresh off his third Premier League Golden Boot win, the Manchester City forward can further enhance his status as one of the best No.9s ever if he manages to beat his English, Spanish, French and Argentine counterparts to the World Cup's equivalent.

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  • Argentina v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Lionel Messi | Argentina

    Lionel Messi has been away from the intensity of Europe's top divisions and the glamour of the Champions League for the last few years, but the Argentine hero is expected to play a starring role yet again at this World Cup.

    The 38-year-old's importance to the Albiceleste cause has hardly waned since he brought home the trophy from Qatar four years ago. His game-changing ability was on display as he came off the bench in the recent friendly against Iceland, earning a penalty with his first touch (which was almost a goal) and scoring it with his second as Argentina won 3-0.

  • Peru v Spain - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Mikel Oyarzabal | Spain

    Arguably the most underrated forward heading into the competition, Mikel Oyarzabal should have no doubt about his standing as a contender for the Golden Boot. His record of 25 goals in 53 games is impressive enough, but it is his rate over the last seven months that is truly mindblowing. In his last 13 appearances for Spain, he has scored 13 goals and has chipped in with a few assists.

    Spain even struggled to score without him heading into the tournament as they played out draws with Egypt and Iraq.

  • Portugal v Nigeria - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Cristiano Ronaldo | Portugal

    At 41, this will surely be Cristiano Ronaldo's last run with Portugal. He remains the undisputed leader for Roberto Martinez's side, chipping in with important goals in their run to UEFA Nations League success and through World Cup qualification.

    Portugal have a wealth of quality backing the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star, with Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Vitinha and Joao Neves playing key roles to help unleash the iconic forward.

  • Spain v Iraq - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Lamine Yamal | Spain

    He may have only managed one goal at Euro 2024, but Spain teenager Lamine Yamal is coming off the back of a fruitful season in the final third for Barcelona in which he scored 22 goals across La Liga and the Champions League.

    Turning 19 years old during the tournament, he will hope to still be in contention for the World Cup trophy as well as the Golden Boot by then.

  • Ousmane Dembele France 2026Getty Images

    Ousmane Dembele | France

    Ousmane Dembele has not been quite as prolific for France as he has been for PSG, where he scored 20 goals in 40 games in 2025-26, but the forward is fired up to deliver on the grand stage and boost his hopes of retaining the Ballon d'Or.

    Fresh off another Champions League win, playing an integral role for France in North America and taking home another individual prize would surely put him in good standing to be crowned the world's best player once again.

  • Brazil v Egypt - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Raphinha | Brazil

    Raphinha is somewhat underappreciated considering his incredible performances for Barcelona, culminating in a fifth-place finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Despite often being overshadowed by Lamine Yamal in Catalunya while much of the attention in Brazil goes to the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior, the 29-year-old winger is considered untouchable by his coaches when fit.

    Injury struggles hindered his season at club level and kept him out of the Selecao squad on occasion, but he will be hoping to make a huge impact as Brazil seek a sixth world title.

  • Ecuador v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Julian Alvarez | Argentina

    This is the time for Julian Alvarez to shine! A transfer battle is raging around him. Atletico Madrid have already rejected €150m from Real Madrid, warning off potential suitors Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal.

    If he proves pivotal in getting Argentina far in this competition, the bids might just come rolling in for the striker.

  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The current top scorers

    The first two matches of the competition saw five goals scored, with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 and South Korea starting with a 2-1 victory against Czech Republic. So far, there is no outright top scorer, though Hwang In-beom has the edge after getting a vital assist.

    Player

    Team

    Goals

    Hwang In-beom

    South Korea

    1

    Raul Jimenez

    Mexico

    1

    Oh Hyeon-gyu

    South Korea

    1

    Julian Quinones

    Mexico

    1

    Ladislav Krejci

    Czech Republic

    1


How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

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