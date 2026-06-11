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Who will win the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

Opinion
World Cup
England
France
Brazil
Portugal
Spain
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It's so close we can almost taste it. The 2026 World Cup is now just hours away, with the best players on the planet having descended on the United States, Canada and Mexico for what promises to be a superb summer of football. While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in late-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for five-and-a-half weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors in the UK and U.S. to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.

Today, we asked our team to predict who will win the tournament - here's what they had to say...

  • Michael Olise France 2026Getty Images

    'Hard to see any weaknesses in France's squad'

    Mark Doyle: There’s arguably no more united squad at the tournament than Argentina, which is why Lionel Messi and his band of brothers could become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Of course, if Cristiano Ronaldo pulls his weight, Portugal have a real shot at lifting the trophy for the first time, given the magnificence of their midfield, while Spain proved at Euro 2024 that they’re a team of both style and substance. However, France always seem to come good at World Cups, and it’s hard to see any weaknesses in a stellar squad that could win the tournament in spite of their coach Didier Deschamps, rather than because of him.

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  • vinicius junior brasiliengetty

    'Ancelotti blessed with tournament's most gifted frontline'

    James Westwood: Brazil may not have the swagger of five-time world champions after a sometimes farcical qualifying campaign, but they can still go all the way in the North American heat under knockout football specialist Carlo Ancelotti. The ex-Real Madrid boss has added real steel to the squad, with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes leading what should be a solid defence in front of Alisson, while Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes serve as dynamic midfield anchors. Ancelotti is also blessed with arguably the most gifted frontline at the tournament (the token inclusion of 34-year-old physical wreck Neymar notwithstanding), and has the pedigree to get the very best out of the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and potential match-winning wildcard Endrick.

  • Kylian Mbappe France 2026Getty

    'France's to lose'

    Stephen Darwin: It’s crazy how much strength in depth Didier Deschamps has at his disposal with that France squad - split the 26 in two and they’d have a chance of winning the competition twice over. So. Much. Talent. There’ll be zero weaknesses across whatever team Deschamps opts to go with from game to game, and in Kylian Mbappe they have a monster of a goal-scorer who will be ready to right the wrongs of the near-miss in 2022. It’s France’s to lose.

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  • lamine yamal nico williams pedriGetty Images

    'Spain well-placed to achieve global domination'

    Krishan Davis: Spain have the taste for silverware after their triumph at Euro 2024, and the European champions seem well-placed to achieve global domination at the World Cup. Their cause is aided by the lack of any real outstanding favourite; England are unknown quantities, holders Argentina don’t look like the force they were in 2022, and both Germany and Brazil seem to be going through transitional phases. Star-studded France are probably the biggest threat, and another semi-final showdown could well decide the destination of the trophy. I think La Roja have the psychological edge.

  • FBL-WC-2026-FRA-SQUADAFP

    'Deschamps will want to bow out in style'

    Chris Burton: William Saliba nursinga back injury is obviously far from ideal, but France boast enough firepower to suggest that they can counter any defensive frailties by outscoring whoever crosses their path. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola could run riot - with the mercurial talents of Rayan Cherki being added to the mix for good measure. Didier Deschamps will want to bow out in style, cementing his standing as a legend of French football.

  • Brazil v Panama - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'Brazil now have X-factor in the dugout'

    Amee Ruszkai: Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil feel like such a perfect match, and the Italian’s excellence in managing egos, maximising flair players and navigating knockout football can propel the Selecao to a first World Cup title in 24 years. It won’t be easy by any means, with a tricky group-stage draw and plenty of tough opponents likely to come their way in the knockout stages, but Brazil’s squad is full to the brim with talent and there is now X-factor in the dugout, too.

  • Colombia v France - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'France will be fired up'

    Peter McVitie: Quality is spread throughout this France team. Les Bleus have a solid defence, an enviable midfield and an undeniably tremendous forward line. To top it off, they have a coach who knows how to handle them on and off the field. After reaching two finals in a row and losing the most recent, they will be fired up to overpower the likes of Argentina after their Qatar upset and Spain, the kings of Europe and most recent team to beat them in a competitive fixture.

  • Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2026Getty Images

    'Portugal have everything else in place'

    Ryan Tolmich: For Portugal, so much rides on a key question: What is Cristiano Ronaldo able to produce? The answer to that question will determine their World Cup fate. The Seleccao have the midfield to go all the way, with Vitinha, Joao Neves and Ruben Neves likely to run circles around most teams, while they have multiple players who can impact the attack from various positions on the field. If Roberto Martinez can walk the Ronaldo tightrope and make the tough call should it be required, Portugal have everything else in place to win their first World Cup.

  • France 2026Getty Images

    'Every France position group is stacked'

    Alex Labidou: Kylian Mbappe will want to quiet some of the noise that’s followed him at Real Madrid, while every position group for France is stacked. There’s no glaring weakness, most notably in defence, which is the area of the pitch that often makes or breaks teams. Allez Les Bleus!

  • Harry Kane England 2026Getty Images

    'England are a complete team'

    Tom Hindle: This is the year football finally 'comes home'. England have really mixed things up by appointing Thomas Tuchel and going for a systems-first approach. The German manager has made some big calls with his squad, but this is a complete team with some star power sprinkled in. Win a group consisting of Croatia, Panama and Ghana, and with a bit of luck in terms of their draw, the Three Lions really should be off to the races. 

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2026Getty Images

    'Ronaldo will be going all out to match Messi'

    Tom Maston: France arrive with the best team at this World Cup, but there is a nagging vision I just can't shake when I picture the winners: Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, arm in arm, the latter lofting the trophy he's just been handed by the former high into the air. Despite what some are suggesting regarding his participation in 2030, Ronaldo surely knows this is his final chance to win the one piece of silverware he's never previously got his hands on, and so will be going all out to match Lionel Messi's achievement from 2022. Portugal have one of the most in-form squads in North America, too; Bruno Fernandes has never been better, Bernardo Silva continues to show endless energy and PSG trio Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are among the very best in their respective positions on the planet. Factor in them wanting to produce a fitting tribute to Diogo Jota in the first tournament since his tragic death, and all the ingredients are there for the Seleccao to triumph.

How far will France go at the World Cup?

39 Votes