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When will £60m defender Jeremy Jacquet make his first appearance for Liverpool? Andoni Iraola delivers fitness update after losing Joe Gomez to injury in Sunderland friendly
Iraola provides Jacquet debut timeline
Liverpool supporters are eager to see the £60m man in the famous red shirt, but Iraola has preached patience regarding the Frenchman's integration. Jacquet has been building his fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and the coaching staff are determined not to rush his transition into the first-team fold during the intensive American tour.
Speaking on the decision to leave the centre-back out of the matchday squad against Sunderland, Iraola clarified the roadmap for his debut. "With Jeremy, we decided to take it easy with him," the Spaniard told the club's official website. "He has been a lot of months without playing with a shoulder injury. So, I think we are going to take it easy with him. He will probably play the last game of this US tour and he will have time to have minutes."
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Gomez injury mars Nashville victory
While the focus was on the new arrivals, the afternoon turned sour for seasoned campaigner Joe Gomez. The versatile defender, who has been a reliable servant at Anfield for years, was forced off the pitch in what Iraola described as the biggest negative of the day. The injury comes at an inopportune time as the squad looks to build chemistry under the new regime.
Iraola did not hide his disappointment over the setback, noting that the team had been performing well in training sessions prior to the match. "Probably the worst news has been straight away the injury of Joe," Iraola admitted. "We were happy because we were kind of going through all the training without losing any player. Unluckily for us, straight away we’ve lost Joe... It's true that we were kind of happy but we've lost one now."
Mixed emotions after six-goal thriller
Despite the injury concerns, the Reds showcased plenty of attacking flair in their first match of the tour. Goals from Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa, and Lewis Koumas ensured a winning start to the Nashville leg. However, the performance was not without its flaws, as the manager highlighted a lack of sharpness and intensity in the humid conditions.
Iraola said: "I think it was different halves. Especially, they were a lot stronger in the first half. We kind of balanced both teams, and you could feel the difference. A lot of things to correct, obviously, it’s the first day. You could feel the heavy legs, the players have been training. So, we lacked some freshness."
- AFP
Jacquet relishing warm welcome and fan support
While fans await his on-pitch debut, Jacquet is thoroughly enjoying the process of adapting to life at Liverpool. Having joined the squad for their United States tour starting in Chicago, the defender is settling in seamlessly behind the scenes.
"Really good, everything has gone very well since I arrived here," Jacquet noted regarding his initial weeks. "I think it's a real honour and a great source of pride to wear this red shirt. I've already worn a red shirt before, and here I'm about to wear a second one and so I'm very happy indeed."
The Frenchman has also quickly embedded himself within the dressing room dynamics. "They've given me a very warm welcome, and I'm getting to know them much better with every day," he added. Jacquet revealed he has been spending plenty of time with Trey Nyoni, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike, while also joking that Jeremie Frimpong is "off his head".
Beyond his teammates, the £60m signing has already felt the embrace of the Anfield faithful. "I've had lots of messages from the fans, and I'd like to thank them for that," Jacquet said. "It's something that I really do appreciate, as I'd already received quite a few before I even arrived at the club."
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