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'We're the team to beat' - Inter boss Cristian Chivu sends strong warning to Serie A rivals ahead of new season
Chivu targets title defence
Inter claimed their 21st Serie A title last season, finishing 11 points clear of 2024-25 champions Napoli. That achievement saw Chivu become only the fifth manager in the club's history to win the Scudetto in his debut season at San Siro. Ahead of the new campaign, the head coach is fully aware that rivals such as Napoli, AC Milan, Como, and Juventus have made significant moves to displace his side.
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'We're the team to beat'
To strengthen their squad for the title defence, Inter have brought in new additions, including John Stones and Aleksandar Stankovic.
When asked about their main rivals this season, Chivu told Inter's media channels: "I haven't quite worked that one out yet. It's the usual teams, the ones who want to make life difficult for the reigning Italian champions. We're the team to beat.
"We're still missing a few pieces, and we still have a few weeks to get ourselves into the best possible shape for the opening league match."
Champions focus on fitness
Integrating new arrivals and maintaining squad fitness have been the main priorities for the Nerazzurri coaching staff throughout pre-season.
Addressing his side's readiness ahead of competitive action, Chivu added: "The most important thing so far is that we've had very few physical issues. At the moment, that's the most encouraging aspect, and we're happy about that."
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Final preparations under way
Inter have two pre-season friendlies remaining against Juventus and Real Betis to fine-tune their tactical stability. The defending champions then officially begin their 2026-27 Serie A campaign by hosting newly promoted Monza at San Siro on August 22. The opening fixture will serve as an early test for Chivu's side to prove their credentials under the weight of expectations as title favourites.
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