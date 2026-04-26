More drama for Welcome to Wrexham! Play-off race goes to the final day after Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s Red Dragons suffer defeat at Coventry’s title-winning party

Fresh from securing the Championship title, Coventry proved why they are the division's dominant force with a clinical victory over Wrexham. The hosts were given a guard of honour by Phil Parkinson’s men before kick-off, but that was where the hospitality ended. Thomas-Asante opened the scoring in the 19th minute, ghosting in to volley home an inviting Ephron Mason-Clark cross for his 13th league goal of a prolific campaign.

Wrexham showed the resilience that has defined their rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, equalising just six minutes later. Ollie Rathbone found the net with a powerful strike that went through the legs of Carl Rushworth, momentarily silencing the home crowd. However, Lampard’s side found an extra gear in the closing stages, with Torp and Mason-Clark netting to ensure the champions finished their home campaign on a high, moving them onto an impressive 92 points.