'We love our children so much' - Sir David Beckham's wife Victoria breaks silence on feud with son Brooklyn

Victoria has spoken publicly for the first time regarding the alleged rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. In a candid interview, the former Spice Girl emphasized the deep affection she and her husband David hold for their children despite the recent headlines surrounding their family dynamic.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Victoria addressed the situation by stating: "I think that we've always - we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it."