AFP
Virgil van Dijk bizarrely claims Netherlands' 'gameplan worked' after devastating World Cup loss to Morocco
Spot-kick heartbreak haunts Oranje
The Dutch national team suffered a tournament-ending collapse after failing to hold onto a late lead against an aggressive Moroccan side. Cody Gakpo's 72nd-minute strike put Ronald Koeman's men on the brink of the next round, but a stoppage-time equaliser from Issa Diop completely shifted the momentum. The toothless Europeans managed just 17 percent possession in extra time before missing three spot-kicks to bow out 3-2 on penalties.
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Captain backs defensive setup
Speaking to broadcaster NOSimmediately after the final whistle, 34-year-old skipper Van Dijk remained remarkably measured. Despite watching his side register a mere two shots on target across the entire 120 minutes of football, the centre-back focused on the structural discipline of the team rather than their glaring lack of attacking ambition.
Van Dijk stated: "It's very difficult to analyse it right now. An intense match. I think we were solid defensively. They couldn't really find the free man between the lines, so the gameplan worked, of course. I think we scored a good goal. Ultimately, in stoppage time, we got pinned back. Then it went to penalties, and unfortunately, we're out."
Pragmatic approach vindicated internally
The Oranje surprisingly abandoned their traditional blueprint to deploy a five-man defensive line for the first time in 32 matches. While critics condemned the negative setup, Van Dijk adamantly argued that adopting a deeper block has become a tactical necessity for elite nations navigating the modern tournament landscape.
Van Dijk added: "If you look at almost all the big teams at the World Cup, they also drop deep and wait for the right moment to press. We trained hard on this for two days, and at times it went well. Of course, things can always be better, but well, that's of no use to us now."
Pressed on the emotional toll of watching the shootout unfold from the centre circle, he noted: "Intense, of course. You train so much for it, and in the end, you're out."
Rather than pointing fingers at the players who failed to convert from 12 yards out, the captain quickly closed ranks: "Right now, I want to get inside as quickly as possible to be with the boys. That's my only thought at this moment."
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Severe tactical fallout expected
A sombre post-mortem awaits the Dutch squad after repeating an unwanted piece of history by losing three competitive shootout penalties for the first time since Euro 2000. While a triumphant Morocco advance to Houston for a round-of-16 clash with Canada, the fallen European heavyweights fly home to face severe internal scrutiny regarding their identity and leadership on the pitch.
This bitter disappointment has also thrown the technical team into turmoil, with Koeman considering his position following their premature elimination.