VIDEO: Man City 'bottle' fan savagely mocks Arsenal AGAIN as he gathers Gunners' tears in new celebration routine after huge Premier League win

Man City fans are enjoying every moment of their dominance over Arsenal, and one supporter in particular has become the face of the club's taunting efforts. The fan, who first gained internet fame during City's 3-0 demolition of Chelsea, was once again spotted at the Etihad Stadium taking his mockery to a brand-new level of pettiness. Previously pictured holding an Arsenal-themed water bottle to his lips in a viral image that swept across social media, the supporter has now evolved his celebration. As City ramped up the pressure in the Premier League title race, he was seen performing a routine where he mimed gathering tears of Arsenal fans into his infamous bottle, sparking a fresh wave of reactions across X and Instagram.