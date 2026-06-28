VIDEO: How Gary Lineker reacted to Harry Kane breaking his England World Cup goal record - with historic 11th strike delivering X-rated jibe & exchange of messages
Lineker reacts to losing historic record
Lineker watched on television as his long-standing record was finally dismantled by Kane in New Jersey. The Bayern Munich striker rose to meet a cross in the 67th minute of England's 2-0 win over Panama, marking his 11th goal on the world stage. Lineker, who scored 10 goals across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, was viewing the action alongside Micah Richards for their Netflix show, 'The Rest is Football'. In a social media post, Lineker applauded Kane after the England captain scored.
But Richards, never one to skip an opportunity to wind up his colleague, immediately poked fun at the legendary striker. "Harry, Harry I absolutely love you," Richards hailed after the goal. "Gary is no more, he's not relevant any more, he's irrelevant." Not taking the bait quietly, Lineker retorted with an X-rated jibe, telling the former Manchester City defender: "Shut the f*** up, will you?"
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A light-hearted exchange on camera
The banter didn't stop there as Lineker took things a step further by jokingly hitting the off button on his remote to remove Richards, who was appearing via video link, from the broadcast. However, the 65-year-old quickly restored the connection, laughing: "I'll let you back because it's really late there." Despite the mock frustration, Lineker was full of praise for the modern-day talisman.
"Thank you very much Harry, sincere congratulations, absolutely. I genuinely mean it I'm thrilled for it. Forty years is a long time I am kind of bored of it. I couldn't be more thrilled that it's Harry Kane," Lineker admitted later in the programme.
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Kane sends message to the legend
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Kane revealed he had already reached out to the man he surpassed. The England captain sent a cheeky message to Lineker to mark the occasion. "Sorry Gary, I'm one ahead of you now," Kane noted with a smile.
Kane was quick to pay tribute to Lineker's legacy while acknowledging the significance of his own achievement. "I'm sure he'll send some congratulations and I've said before one of England's greatest strikers, especially in World Cups. To go ahead of him now is a proud moment for myself and I'm sure he'll be happy for me," the captain added.