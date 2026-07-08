VIDEO: Ed Sheeran performs private gig for England players as he makes World Cup final prediction

The Suffolk-raised musician's involvement with the national team has grown significantly over the last three major tournaments, becoming a familiar face in the inner circle of the Three Lions camp. The tradition began back in 2021 through Sheeran's friendship with captain Harry Kane.

Speaking on the latest episode of Extra Time, Sheeran explained: "In 2021 Harry got me down for the camp and then I met everyone, and I've just been to every one since. It's been great, it's been a nice little tradition. Since the first time I played for the lads in 2021 we've bonded, so it's never a tough crowd."

While the singer was there to provide entertainment, he also shared his outlook on how the rest of the 2026 World Cup will unfold. With several heavyweights still in the mix, Sheeran is confident that the Three Lions have what it takes to navigate the remaining hurdles and reach the showpiece event. Sheeran said: "I think it'll be an England-France final. I think when you get to the final anyone can win and I think it will be us."