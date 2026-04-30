VIDEO: Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo makes hand gesture & shouts up to Al Ahli fans targeting him with abuse after crucial Al-Nassr win

The veteran forward was in high spirits following a result that keeps Al-Nassr at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings. However, as he made his way off the pitch, a section of the Al-Ahli faithful attempted to get under his skin by chanting about their own club's recent continental achievements and challenging his status in the game. Rather than ignoring the taunts, Ronaldo turned toward the stands with a wide grin on his face. In a moment that has since been shared millions of times across various platforms, the 39-year-old laughed off the abuse before reminding the home supporters exactly who they were dealing with by using a simple but effective gesture.

Responding to fans who reportedly shouted about Al-Ahli's two AFC Champions League titles, Ronaldo was seen raising his hand and clearly showing all five fingers. As he gestured, he was caught on camera shouting back to the crowd to drive the point home. "I have five Champions Leagues," he told the fans, maintaining his composure and smiling throughout the exchange. The message was unmistakable: a reference to his own unprecedented success in the UEFA Champions League, where he has lifted the trophy five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.