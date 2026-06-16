VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann backflips into a tropical pool! Former WSL star enjoying sun-soaked holiday in Jamaica with Baller League boyfriend Montel McKenzie

The recent months have been incredibly taxing for the attacker, who faced numerous fitness and psychological hurdles after her high-profile winter transfer. Acknowledging the profound difficulties she encountered with the Midlands outfit following her move from Italy, the 27-year-old opened up to her massive online fanbase about the emotional toll. Looking back on the gruelling period, the digital superstar stated: "This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career. There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch. It wasn’t always easy, and there were times when I had to fight through situations I never expected."