'VAR went for a coffee!' - England 'very lucky' to avoid 'clear penalty and red card' as Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz rages at World Cup officials

Addressing the media, a clearly frustrated Queiroz quipped: "I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It's working? I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed].

"We had our chances to the point that they're lucky. They're very lucky. Once again, VAR went for a coffee. It's natural, I would like to also take my coffees once in a while, but it was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?

"I'm sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I'm joking."