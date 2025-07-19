USMNT Transfers: Dortmund's Gio Reyna linked to Parma, Cole Campbell wanted by two Bundesliga clubs, and Wolfsburg reportedly aiming for Norwich's Josh Sargent

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Preseason is well underway across Europe, the summer transfer window is open, and the 2025-26 campaign is fast approaching - just weeks away for many clubs.

For several U.S. men’s national team players, time is ticking to lock in a summer move. For some, it’s the last chance to boost their chances of making Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup squad. For others, it’s about leveling up.

Patrick Agyemang, the only American to feature in all 12 USMNT matches this year, has done both - sealing a move from Charlotte FC to Derby County this week. Fellow striker Josh Sargent, a key roster rival, is also in the spotlight, with Wolfsburg reportedly preparing a sizable bid to pry him from Norwich City.

The Bundesliga remains a focal point for Americans, especially at Borussia Dortmund. U.S. youth international Cole Campbell is reportedly being courted by two of BVB’s rivals, with a $7 million deal on the table. Meanwhile, Gio Reyna has reportedly greenlit a move to Italy, where American-owned Parma are rumored to have submitted a bid. A rumored return to MLS - specifically, LAFC - has been ruled out.

Then, there are still plenty of moves that are in the reported talking stages. Yunus Musah, Matt Turner, Diego Luna, Griffin Yow, and Tim Weah are all players who could be on the move this summer, and each has been linked with a potential transfer away from their current club.

