Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
USMNT Transfers Pepi Balogun BerhatlerGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT Transfers: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Sebastian Berhalter and the World Cup stars that could be on the move this summer

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
S. Berhalter
F. Balogun
R. Pepi
C. Pulisic

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. National Team pool.

Transfer season never stops, but during a World Cup, it does briefly slow down a little bit. For a few weeks, the eyes of the world are on actual soccer, not the rumor mill, but once those big games stop, that mill starts churning again.

And, as always, it includes members of the U.S. Men's National Team, particularly players that had a part to play in this summer's big tournament.

Major League Soccer has already resumed and, before you know it, European seasons will be back underway, too. When they do resume, there may be a few new Americans plying their trade abroad and a few plying their trade in new places fresh off of a major World Cup summer with their national team.

So who could be on the move, and who has already taken their big summer swing? GOAL takes a look at what could come next for the USMNT's World Cup veterans...

  • Türkiye v USA: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Sebastian Berhalter

    This one is already in motion as Sebastian Berhalter gets his well-deserved move to Europe.

    That move is the right sort of leap, too, as he joins Championship contenders Middlesbrough, reuniting him with longtime friend Aidan Morris. As part of the deal, Berhalter and Middlesbrough get to join forces early, allowing the midfielder to get ready for preseason. The Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, get $2 million when it looked like they'd get a whole bunch of nothing as Berhalter's contract neared its expiration this year.

    Now, Berhalter's next task will be to kick on and continue to earn his place in midfield under whoever the next coach of the USMNT is. He has the ability to do so, for sure, and, if this World Cup is any indication, Berhalter has the quality to make a real difference for a Middlesbrough team that was one or two difference-makers away from Premier League promotion last season.

    • Advertisement
  • USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Max Arfsten

    Speaking of Boro, there's another Columbus Crew product that may be on his way.

    Arfsten has long been linked to the Championship club, and he told GOAL earlier this year that playing in Europe remains a goal. Talks appear to be picking up steam as the midfielder himself recently acknowledged increased momentum.

    "I hate to give the politically correct answer, but right now I'm playing for Columbus Crew," Arfsten said according to The Columbus Dispatch. "I'm training today, and I'm focused on that. I don't really know what's going to happen in the future, but right now, I'm enjoying my time back."

    Having already proven himself in MLS and now with a World Cup under his belt, is now the right time?

    Even now at 25, Arfsten still has some growing to do as a player, as he, like Berhalter, is something of a late bloomer. He's developed into a legitimate USMNT player, but with a new era and cycle on the horizon, his fight for minutes will become much tougher on that left-hand side of the team.

  • BalogunGetty Images

    Folarin Balogun

    The headline was that Balogun has linked up with LeBron James, but the big story is that he's linked up with Klutch, a sports agency known for making things happen on and off the field.

    Balogun was the breakout star of this summer, and that was only furthered by the announcement that he's joined Rich Paul's team of top talents. The striker's World Cup performance made him a mainstream name in American culture, and Klutch will now look to keep that momentum going by building up the Balogun brand.

    Does that include a transfer? It could. Balogun was lethal for Monaco last season and, after his World Cup performance, big clubs are certainly keen - including Juventus, where fellow U.S. international Weston McKennie plays, and Dortmund, which has had previous success with U.S. internationals. Then there is also Sunderland, who quietly impressed with a seventh-place finish last year. The fact that Monaco are only in the Conference League won't help their case, particularly if one of those big clubs opts to take a swing on the USMNT's newest star.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2026 World Cup ParaguayGetty

    Christian Pulisic

    It's safe to say Pulisic's isn't quite as high as it was a year ago. An extended club goal drought and a disappointing World Cup will do that. Still there's interest there, and the winger's contract situation makes that interest interesting.

    Pulisic is now in the final year of his contract with AC Milan and, when that happens, it means there's uncertainty. If Milan want to get anything for Pulisic, they'd have to sell him now. If they want to keep him, they'll have to sign him to a new deal soon. And then there's the third scenario: let him walk at the end of the year, likely after he agrees to a precontract in January.

    There have been rumors of NYCFC, whose CEO Brad Sims acknowledged the club's real interest in the forward. And Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United have been linked in the past, but they're all just rumors for now. The more time goes on, though, the closer that contract comes to ending and, from there, who knows what happens?

  • Ricardo Pepi, USMNTGetty

    Ricardo Pepi

    There have been multiple windows of build-up here and, at some point, Pepi will likely get his big move.

    It looked set to happen in the winter. Fulham were set to sign the PSV star, only for the deal to fall through late due to the Dutch side's inability to find a replacement. Even if Pepi does start the season in the Netherlands, odds are that he'll start with a bunch of goals, which would add fuel to transfer rumors that have been building for years.

    Is this the year Pepi finally gets his big move? If so, where does that move lead him? It's a huge storyline for both Pepi and American soccer as he prepares for a well-deserved leap up the food chain sooner or later.

  • Matt Turner New England Revolution 2026Getty

    Matt Turner

    This one's already official. Turner is back with the New England Revolution for the foreseeable future.

    The Revs announced that Turner is set to stick around on another loan from Lyon with an option to buy. That keeps Turner in New England but also keeps him in a starting gig as he looks to keep hold of his USMNT spot. At 32, Turner still has good years left, particularly in the goalkeeper position, and he remains in a place willing and able to give him the game time he needs to maintain or raise his level.

    The goalkeeper race remains intriguing heading into the 2030 cycle. This move allows Turner to stay a part of it.