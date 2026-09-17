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Unai Emery sends stark warning to Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho as he falls behind teenagers at Aston Villa
Emery demands more from Garnacho after slow start
The Villa manager has laid down the gauntlet for Garnacho, insisting that the Chelsea loanee must drastically improve his work ethic to force his way back into the starting XI. The Argentina international, who moved to the West Midlands on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge, has endured a frustrating start to his tenure at Villa Park. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the 22-year-old has been restricted to just three substitute appearances so far, featuring in defeats to Brighton and Arsenal, as well as a stalemate against Hull City.
Emery did not mince his words when discussing the former Manchester United man's current standing within the squad, making it clear that reputation alone will not be enough to earn him a spot on the pitch. "[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work," Emery stated. "When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now. Garnacho is a little bit behind, because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs."
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Teenage stars leapfrog Chelsea loanee in pecking order
Perhaps most concerning for Garnacho is the fact that Emery specifically highlighted several academy prospects and young signings who have surpassed him in the current hierarchy. The Villa boss named teenagers George Hemmings and Ibrahim Mbaye, along with 20-year-old Brazilian summer arrival Alysson, as the players currently commanding his attention. This public admission serves as a stark warning to the Argentine, who was expected to be a focal point of the Villa attack this season.
Emery was full of praise for the youngsters who have stepped up in Garnacho's absence, noting their adaptation to his tactical demands. "George is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have," the manager explained.
Cup success provides much-needed boost for Villa
The victory over Coventry City was a vital step forward for a Villa side that has struggled for consistency in the early stages of the Premier League campaign. After a summer of significant squad churn, the team had picked up only one point from their opening four league matches, placing early pressure on the project. However, the Carabao Cup win, secured by a brace from Tammy Abraham and a goal from Ross Barkley, has injected some confidence back into the group.
"We are now competing, trying to get into the direction of our objectives. One of those objectives is to try to get comfortable and get confidence with the players joining us. I think today is an important match and of course two goals scored by Tammy [Abraham], is giving us confidence. So today we did one step forward in trying to achieve it. Of course we will need time with these players in getting better," he said.
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Injury updates ahead of Tottenham clash
As Villa prepare for a daunting encounter against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday, Emery is sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Joao Gomes. The Brazilian missed the cup win over Coventry, and his absence was felt in the middle of the park despite the eventual victory. Emery confirmed that the medical staff will be monitoring the player closely over the next 48 hours to determine if he can play a part in the weekend’s fixture.
"He is needing some days to come back. We are going to test him tomorrow and Friday. In case it goes well, he could be available for Saturday," Emery noted.
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