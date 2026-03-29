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Trent Alexander-Arnold stopped by police after signing autographs while leaving Real Madrid training
Authorities intervene at Valdebebas
What started as a routine interaction between a superstar and his supporters quickly drew the attention of local law enforcement. As the defender was busy with the crowd, a police vehicle appeared behind his car. The sight of the authorities caused an immediate shift in the atmosphere, as the player trying to accommodate the Madridistas. The interaction was captured by cameras nearby, showing the moment the jovial mood turned serious.
Fans cause roadside congestion
The issue reportedly stemmed from the location where Alexander-Arnold chose to stop. By halting his vehicle in the middle of the road to fulfill requests for photos and signatures, the player inadvertently created a potential traffic hazard. The congestion caused by the gathering fans and the stationary car prompted the officers to step in and clear the area to maintain public safety.
A stern warning from the police
Despite the initial tension and the flashing lights, the situation did not escalate into a legal battle or a significant fine. The police spoke with Alexander-Arnold directly to explain the dangers of stopping in that particular zone. It was a brief exchange aimed at ensuring the player understood the local road rules regarding the Valdebebas exit routes. Following the discussion, the authorities were spotted asking for selfies with Alexander-Arnold themselves.
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Focus remains on the pitch
Alexander-Arnold has remained in Madrid this international break after he was controversially left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for their friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The right-back has returned to full fitness and is expected to be part of the Madrid side that faces Mallorca next weekend.