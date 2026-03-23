Tottenham ready to take 'perfect opportunity' to sack Igor Tudor after Nottingham Forest humiliation

According to Football Insider, the mood at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has shifted from cautious optimism to desperation following the weekend’s heavy loss. Despite a resilient draw against Liverpool and a confidence-boosting win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the week, the capitulation against Forest appears to have made Tudor’s position untenable. The statistics make for grim reading; since his appointment, Tudor has managed just one win and one draw in seven outings, overseeing five defeats while his side have conceded 20 goals. This latest setback marks only the third time in Premier League history that Spurs have lost at home by three or more goals to a side starting the day in the bottom four.



