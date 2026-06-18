Tottenham confirm £52m Jan Paul van Hecke transfer as Roberto De Zerbi lands third summer signing

De Zerbi is convinced that Van Hecke’s style is perfectly suited to his expansive system. "Jan Paul is someone I know very well from our time together at Brighton, and I'm delighted to be working with him again," he said. "He is a strong, intelligent centre-back who is brave in possession and plays with personality. Those are important qualities for the way I want our team to set-up."

The Spurs boss also emphasized the leadership qualities that his new signing brings to the dressing room, adding: "Off the pitch he is mature, a leader and has a hunger to learn and improve every day. Jan Paul has made great progress over the past few years and I believe he can develop even further here at Tottenham Hotspur."

For now, Van Hecke will remain focused on his duties at the World Cup, with the Netherlands set to face Sweden in their second group game on Saturday.