'These might take time' - Tottenham CEO issues public vote of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi despite NIGHTMARE start

Spurs are anchored to the bottom of the table, failing to win any of their opening five league fixtures. This poor run follows a massive £380 million ($501m) summer outlay, bringing in 10 new faces including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Savio.

Despite the results, Venkatesham found positives during a recent Fan Advisory Board meeting. He highlighted strong chance creation in games against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Everton, where Tottenham failed to find the net.

The squad underwent a drastic overhaul over the summer. While heavily investing in new talent, Spurs also offloaded experienced figures such as Cristian Romero, Joao Palhinha, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.



