Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lands new job in football as he makes visit to Anfield for first major assignment

Postecoglou has officially stepped back into the footballing spotlight after being appointed as a UEFA Technical Observer. The former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager, who has been away from the touchline since late 2025, has moved into a high-level analytical capacity designed to help European football’s governing body identify tactical trends in the modern game.

The Australian officially began his duties in January 2026, joining an esteemed panel of tactical minds that includes Southgate, Roberto Martinez, and Solskjaer. His transition from the dugout to the director's box keeps him at the heart of the Champions League and other elite competitions.