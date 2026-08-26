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Tottenham agree deal to sign Man City forward Omar Marmoush on loan with £60m obligation
Spurs seal Marmoush agreement
Spurs have reached a full agreement with City to bring in Marmoush on an initial loan, reports The Athletic. The deal features a mandatory purchase clause comprising a fixed £50m sum plus £10m in potential add-ons, half of which are easily attainable. The 27-year-old Egyptian forward will commit to a four-year stay in north London with a 12-month extension option, and no sell-on percentage is due to Eintracht Frankfurt.
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Etihad departure gathers pace
A switch away from the Etihad Stadium had been on the cards for Marmoush following limited regular action, having only arrived in Manchester back in January 2025. His impending arrival follows Spurs's successful capture of Brazilian winger Savinho in an £85m transaction, reigniting a long-standing pursuit from the previous year.
Marmoush found the net eight times across 36 outings in all competitions during the previous campaign, though his league involvement was restricted to eight starts alongside 13 substitute appearances.
Record spending spree continues
City initially committed up to €75m (£63m) to secure the forward from Frankfurt after he struck 20 goals in 26 games during the opening months of 2024-25. Despite an encouraging start yielding seven goals in 16 outings, he gradually slipped out of regular contention, with his final competitive run-out coming off the bench for Erling Haaland during the 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal on August 16.
The move takes Spurs' summer outlay comfortably beyond £300m, adding to deals for Savinho, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke, alongside free transfers for Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Martin Dubravka.
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Medical awaits in London
Marmoush will complete his medical assessments in the capital before finalising terms ahead of the transfer deadline. Roberto De Zerbi's coaching staff are banking on the versatile attacker adapting swiftly to offer crucial tactical flexibility across a congested schedule. Revitalising the frontline remains a matter of urgency as Spurs target an immediate resurgence following consecutive 17th-place Premier League finishes.
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