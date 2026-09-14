Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The wait is over for Tottenham Hotspur supporters as the club’s new kit collection for the 2026-27 season has officially been unveiled. Nike’s latest lineup brings a striking mix of tradition and modern bold styling to North London, pairing a clean, classic Lilywhite home strip inspired by iconic Spurs kits of the mid-1980s with an eye-catching, high-energy away graphic design built for the future.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.