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'Where is my email?' - Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos jokes about Jurgen Klopp snub for Germany national team
A tough start for Klopp
Klopp has endured a frustrating start to his tenure as Germany head coach, failing to win his opening two matches in the Nations League. The former Liverpool manager is currently preparing his squad to face Serbia at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, where he will be desperate to finally secure his first victory.
The 59-year-old began his highly anticipated reign with a dramatic 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Greece. These underwhelming results have left Germany with plenty of work to do in Group A2, with Klopp quickly discovering the immense pressure and scrutiny of international management.
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Kroos left waiting for an email
Off the pitch, Klopp has also been making headlines after reportedly emailing several former German internationals to request their backing and support during his tenure. However, retired Madrid midfielder Kroos playfully revealed that he was seemingly left off the mailing list, using his Einfach mal Luppen podcast to poke fun at the new manager.
"I read about it too, but I still haven't received anything," the 2014 World Cup winner joked. "Maybe I don't deserve to be in the national team. I'm going to send him a message on WhatsApp to ask where my email is. I was so impatient, but in the end, nothing arrived. I bet Kevin Grosskreutz received it though!"
Late heartbreak in Amsterdam
Klopp will certainly be hoping for better fortunes on the pitch after seeing a crucial victory snatched away in his opening fixture against the Netherlands. Germany appeared to be heading for a statement win on Dutch soil after Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the first half with a fine finish.
However, Klopp’s hopes of enjoying a perfect start were dashed in the 92nd minute when Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo found the back of the net to ensure a dramatic share of the spoils. Things then went from bad to worse in Matchday 2, as a disciplined Greece side secured a frustrating 1-0 away victory to hand Klopp his first defeat as national team boss.
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Serbia clash a must-win
The pressure is now firmly on Klopp to deliver a positive performance when Germany host Serbia in Munich on Thursday evening. A victory at the Allianz Arena is absolutely vital for the Mannschaft as they look to climb the Group A2 standings and rebuild their confidence ahead of future major tournaments.
With Greece currently setting the pace at the top of the group, Germany can ill afford another costly slip-up on home soil. Klopp must quickly find the right tactical formula to ignite his talented squad and deliver a much-needed victory to a highly expectant nation.
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