'Where is my email?' - Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos jokes about Jurgen Klopp snub for Germany national team

Klopp has endured a frustrating start to his tenure as Germany head coach, failing to win his opening two matches in the Nations League. The former Liverpool manager is currently preparing his squad to face Serbia at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, where he will be desperate to finally secure his first victory.

The 59-year-old began his highly anticipated reign with a dramatic 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Greece. These underwhelming results have left Germany with plenty of work to do in Group A2, with Klopp quickly discovering the immense pressure and scrutiny of international management.