'In terms of titles, no one has had a better season than me' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz makes his case for the Ballon d'Or

While the Spain international firmly believes his collective achievements stand out, he acknowledges the fierce competition from players like Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who is widely regarded as one of the leading candidates for the prize.

In slightly earlier comments made during an interview with France Football, Ruiz reflected on finishing 24th in the voting last year. "Where do I see myself in the Ballon d'Or race? That comes down to the voters," he explained. "The most important thing for me is to put myself at the disposal of the team, while at the same time striving to be among the best. I was fortunate to be among the list of thirty nominees last year. Being among the thirty is a great honour."