'Indisputable!' - Thiago Silva backs Neymar to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad
Neymar's technical skill remains
Neymar has his sights set on the tournament in North America despite not having played for his country since 2023. This ambition has received significant support with a statement from Thiago Silva. The 41-year-old defender, an iconic figure in the Brazilian dressing room, didn't mince words when discussing his former team-mate's situation. For Silva, Neymar's technical and psychological contribution remains unrivalled on the world stage, making him a key player that Brazil cannot do without if they hope to win a sixth star.
Criticism can't ignore Neymar
Speaking to TNT Sports about the importance of the 34-year-old Santos forward, Silva was emphatic. "If Neymar is fit, he has to play in the World Cup. Given his current level of play, he has to go. It’s indisputable. Neymar is there, on the pitch, and for the opposing team, he’s already a real headache," he declared.
Ancelotti's looming decision
Neymar has reportedly been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s expansive preliminary squad to face France and Croatia for the upcoming international break in late March. The Italian tactician is known for valuing experience and elite quality in high-pressure environments, and Neymar fits that profile perfectly if he can maintain his physical condition over the next few months of the domestic campaign.
With just over three months until the final squads are settled, the pressure is on for Neymar to prove he can handle the rigors of a full international tournament. He has only played three matches for Santos so far at the start of the 2026 season in Brazil, having recently recovered from surgery, and sat out their latest outing against Mirassol.
The debate over Neymar’s will likely continue
The landscape of the Brazilian attack has shifted recently due to a significant injury to Real Madrid star Rodrygo, a development that could inadvertently clear a path for Neymar's return to the starting XI. This opening provides a timely platform for the Santos man to cement his place in the traveling party heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer. As the countdown to 2026 begins in earnest, the debate over Neymar’s inclusion will likely continue to dominate headlines.
