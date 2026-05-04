'Technically better than Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi' - Neymar receives World Cup backing from Brazil legend Cafu

Despite Neymar facing a series of fitness battles in recent seasons, former AC Milan defender Cafu insists that the former Barcelona man's ceiling has always been higher than that of Messi and Ronaldo.

"For me, Neymar was technically even better than [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi," the Brazil legend said to The Times. "He’s had a brilliant career."

When pressed on Neymar's World Cup prospects, Cafu added: "Any team that has a decisive player like Neymar needs that player. If Neymar is in good shape - physically fit, tactically fit, technically fit - it’s obvious he’s a player who decides games. But only Ancelotti can decide and only Neymar can know if he’s ready."