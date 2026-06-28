Stephen Eustáquio's heroics, Alphonso Davies' return and Tajon Buchanan's struggles: Canada's World Cup winners and losers

Canada might not be World Cup hosts anymore, but the largely red crowd at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium stood out on Sunday as the team made history with a first-ever knockout round win at the men’s World Cup.

After a dismal performance from both sides in the only World Cup match of the day, Canada found the winning goal in the dying moments of the second half stoppage time, when midfielder and vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio volleyed home a shot from outside of the box to secure the 1-0 lead.

The win pushes Canada into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time and also marked Alphonso Davies’ return to action, after head coach Jesse Marsch said he used him as a “decoy” against Switzerland and Qatar.

Canada now advances to the round of 16 to face a global titan, either the Netherlands or Morocco, in Houston on July 4, but will be beaming to have already made it this far in the tournament.

“The performance was really strong and disciplined, we didn't really give much away, and even when the goalkeeper was slowing things down, we didn't lose our patience,” said March after the match. “We could have made life a little easier on ourselves if we had made a play earlier when we had some big chances, but obviously the timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiration of people will be immense.”

Here, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Sunday’s historic performance.