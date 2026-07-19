Spain player ratings vs Argentina: Viva La Roja! Ferran Torres fires European champions to World Cup glory as dominant final display eventually earns its rewards

It was a drab affair in New Jersey. Spain set up to play football, while Argentina did not. And while Spain steadily suffocated their opponents over the course of 120 minutes, Argentina did not register a single shot on target.

Spain enjoyed some bright flurries early. Lamine Yamal was a buzzing presence on the right, and forced a tidy save out of Emi Martinez inside the first 10 minutes. Otherwise, La Roja controlled proceedings without offering much in the way of quality. They were too cautious at times, reluctant to shoot. Marc Cucurella's lashed shot that skidded just wide of the post was the closest they came.

La Roja were much improved in the second half as they added attacking options. Nico Williams offered much-needed pace on the left while Ferran stretched the defence. But then Emiliano Martinez woke up. The Argentina 'keeper saw off a late series of Spain attacks with some tidy saves, enough to keep the game deadlocked until extra-time, before which Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was more of the same thereafter as Spain had the majority of the ball. Argentina sat back, but La Roja weren't clinical enough, missing chance after chance as Emiliano Martinez made saves aplenty.

Finally, Spain struck when Williams leapt higher than his man at the far post, and knocked the ball down for Ferran, who strode into space and smashed home. Argentina showed late life, but a heroic block from Pau Cubarsi in front of his own net ensured that there was no late drama.

GOAL rates Spain's players from New Jersey...