Are Real Madrid the problem? Luis de la Fuente takes aim at Los Blancos with 'superior' Marc Cucurella claim after Spain victory

Cucurella played a pivotal role in Spain's 4-1 victory against Croatia, delivering a standout performance that echoed his stellar World Cup campaign. The left-back looked completely rejuvenated in national colours, operating with a confidence that has been visibly absent during his recent domestic outings.

This dominant display on international duty starkly contrasts his current situation in the Spanish capital. After joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in a blockbuster summer transfer, the defender carried massive expectations into the new campaign. His early-season momentum at the Bernabeu was decent, but alarming cracks have recently emerged.

Recent domestic fixtures have highlighted major defensive vulnerabilities. Cucurella endured a particularly torrid evening during the Madrid derby, where Atletico Madrid ruthlessly exploited his flank for the majority of the match.



