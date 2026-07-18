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Spain cancel training ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
Thunderstorms halt finals preparations
The final pre-match preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final were thrown into sudden logistical chaos on Saturday after severe weather rolled through the northern New Jersey area. Spain’s national team bus arrived on schedule for their planned session at the Melanie Lane Training Ground, but players and coaching staff were immediately met by a strict safety intervention from tournament organisers.
According to USA Today, a FIFA official informed the gathered media that regulations require a minimum window of 30 minutes without any lightning strikes before players are permitted to take the field. After monitoring the situation and seeing no immediate break in the adverse weather, the Spanish coaching staff made the difficult decision to cancel the session rather than having the players wait indefinitely in the dressing room.
De la Fuente’s injury concerns
The timing of the cancellation is particularly far from ideal for manager de la Fuente, who had expressed the vital importance of this specific session. Several key stars, including Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro, are currently managing knocks sustained during their hard-fought semi-final victory over France.
De la Fuente had previously highlighted the significance of the final 24 hours in his pre-match press conference. Speaking on Friday, the Spain boss said: "Tomorrow we have the last training session. It’s one of the most critical moments, thinking that there can’t be any delays because you won't make the game if there were some sort of adverse circumstance – hopefully not. But they’re all good."
Argentina face similar delays
Across the tactical divide, Argentina were facing their own set of challenges. Lionel Scaloni's side had been scheduled to begin their final session at the home of the New York Red Bulls, located only five miles away from where the Spanish camp was stationed. The Albiceleste were also held back by the rolling storms that swept through the region, though they remained hopeful of getting their session underway once the weather cleared.
The Argentines, led by the evergreen Lionel Messi, are aiming to become only the third nation in history to successfully defend a World Cup title. For Scaloni, any disruption to the rhythm of his squad is unwelcome, especially given the high-intensity pressing game they expect to face from the Spanish midfield.
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A historic occasion for both nations
Away from the unpredictable weather conditions, Sunday's final represents Argentina's third World Cup showpiece in the last 12 years, with the champions chasing a fourth title in their history – and a second in succession – as they look to cement their status among the tournament's most dominant recent forces. Spain, by contrast, will be aiming to lift only their second World Cup crown.
Whatever the outcome, Sunday's contest at MetLife Stadium promises to be a fitting conclusion to a World Cup that has already produced its share of drama, both on and off the pitch, as two of international football's most storied nations go head-to-head for the ultimate prize.
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