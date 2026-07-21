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Six host countries & 64 teams! 2030 World Cup expansion claim made by CONMEBOL president following the end of 48-nation tournament
A massive expansion for the centenary
Alejandro Dominguez has sparked intense debate by suggesting that the upcoming global showpiece will feature a significant increase in participating nations. Writing on social media, Dominguez revealed his vision for the expanded format.
"In 2030, the World Cup comes to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, a great opportunity for football, to celebrate the World Cup Centenary with a 64-team tournament," Dominguez stated.
This ambitious claim comes shortly after the 2026 edition, which marked the first time 48 teams featured at the competition. The 2030 event is already unique, as it will be hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, while three special centenary matches are scheduled to be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
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Gianni Infantino considers further growth
There has been no official confirmation from FIFA regarding this latest development. However, Gianni Infantino previously indicated that the governing body will explore expanding the men's tournament to 64 teams. Speaking to Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport on July 12, Infantino detailed the organisation's thought process.
"This is certainly an issue that will be looked at and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup," Infantino explained. "When you organize a World Cup, it's important that you organize it for the whole world. It's not just Europe and South America, but the entire world, effectively. Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup."
Providing incentives for smaller nations
Infantino believes that opening the doors to more participants is essential for the global development of the sport. During his interview, Infantino added: "We can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher everywhere in the world. If you don't give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they also lose the incentive to keep improving."
Moving to a 64-team format would drastically alter the tournament's landscape. If approved, the competition would consist of 128 matches, representing exactly double the number of games played under the 32-team format utilized from 1998 to 2022, and a significant jump from the 104 matches witnessed this year.
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What awaits the global game?
FIFA committees are now expected to thoroughly analyze the logistical and physical demands of adding 16 more teams. Following Spain lifting the trophy, football executives must quickly determine whether six nations can successfully co-host a 128-match spectacle. Fans will eagerly await an official decision, which will permanently shape the centenary celebration and the future of international football.
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