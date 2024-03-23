Seven questions England boss Gareth Southgate must answer against Brazil & Belgium as Euro 2024 looms

The Euros are creeping into view, and the Three Lions' squad for the tournament still has plenty of uncertainty surrounding it

Remarkably, Gareth Southgate has just two more games to assess things before he names his England squad for Euro 2024. Those matches are just around the corner too, with the Three Lions set for blockbuster meetings with Brazil and Belgium at Wembley over the coming days.

Southgate has been dealt a challenging hand this international break, largely due to injuries. These fixtures would have provided an ideal chance to get another look at Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, or even try out his Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones, but both players are unavailable.

The same is true of several potential defensive options, meaning the Three Lions coach will be heading into the tournament not as prepared as he might have been if the fitness gods had been kinder.

Article continues below

Southgate cannot let these frustrations distract him from what is a vitally important few days with his players, though, as there's still plenty of questions he needs to find answers to. Below, GOAL has taken a look at seven of the biggest posers he will be looking to solve over the next two matches...