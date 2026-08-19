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Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors: Brazilian side reach Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals after beating Bolivar
Securing quarter-final qualification
Sao Paulo made their home advantage count to secure a 3-1 victory over Bolivar at the Morumbis, booking their place in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals. Having drawn 1-1 in the high-altitude first leg in La Paz last week, the Tricolor advanced with a 4-2 aggregate triumph.
The win also ended a frustrating winless streak for São Paulo, whose supporters had not celebrated a victory since May 26. They will now face an explosive quarter-final tie against Boca Juniors, who progressed past Recoleta.
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Dominant attacking display
The hosts started brightly, exploiting the left flank through the combination of Iago and Danielzinho to break the deadlock in the 18th minute. Danielzinho crossed for Luciano, who brilliantly volleyed home past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.
Bolivar briefly stunned the home crowd in the second half when Asprilla unleashed a powerful long-range strike past Rafael to level the scores. However, Sao Paulo restored their advantage shortly after when Jonathan Calleri converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review.
Cementing the victory
Sabino sealed the qualification in the 31st minute of the second half by meeting Artur's corner at the near post to head home. The decisive goal extinguished any hopes of a late Bolivar comeback and sparked celebrations among the home faithful.
With the two-goal cushion secured, São Paulo easily managed possession through the remainder of the fixture. The defence stood firm to preserve the aggregate lead until the final whistle.
- AFP
Looking ahead to upcoming fixtures
Attention now turns back to domestic commitments before the glamour tie against Boca Juniors arrives on the horizon. Sao Paulo will travel to face Chapecoense away in the Brazilian Championship on August 23.
Subsequent league fixtures against Red Bull Bragantino and Atletico-MG will test the squad's depth. The team aims to maintain winning momentum as they juggle domestic duties with their continental ambitions.
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