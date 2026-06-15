Ruben Amorim is back! Ex-Man Utd boss agrees to join AC Milan on initial two-year contract

The 41-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him at the San Siro until 2028, with an option for an additional season included in the deal, according to A Bola. Despite initial plans to take a sabbatical following his exit from Old Trafford, the lure of the seven-time European champions proved impossible to ignore for Amorim.

Financial terms have also been settled, with the former Sporting CP boss set to earn €3.5 million per season. This base salary will be supplemented by performance-related bonuses tied to silverware and securing a return to the Champions League, a competition Milan have failed to qualify for in each of the last two campaigns.