Ruben Amorim admits AC Milan players 'don't understand' pressing demands as ex-Man Utd coach starts new job with Celtic draw

The most significant hurdle appears to be the physical and mental toll of Amorim’s preferred defensive system. The Rossoneri players often looked caught between two stools, attempting to press high but leaving gaps behind that the Scottish champions were able to exploit. Amorim acknowledged this friction, admitting that the squad's understanding of his pressing system is currently incomplete, which resulted in several disjointed moments throughout the match in Glasgow.

"The mentality of pressing for most of the game isn't fully understood by the team yet, but the idea is there, and I sensed it," the former United boss added. "We struggled a bit because we're trying to press all over the pitch, and it was clear we wanted to chase the ball in every situation. It's a concept we still need to assimilate. We'll improve physically, we'll understand game situations better, and we'll be able to do it more consistently.

"We want to control the game better through more sustained possession. We're working on it: right now, it's still difficult, and sometimes we take too long to get into the opponent's half, but the process has begun."