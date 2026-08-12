The veteran forward is departing the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a reported fee of €6m plus performance-related add-ons, representing a significant shift in the club's attacking hierarchy. Napoli were able to sanction the permanent departure of Lukaku after securing a long-term replacement earlier in the summer window. The Italian side completed the permanent signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United in a €44million (£38m) deal.

Despite his status as a high-profile name in European football, Lukaku's price tag reflects a desire from the Partenopei to move on from his wages and focus on younger talents like Hojlund. The Belgian international had struggled with fitness recently, and tension further mounted following an unapproved training stint in Belgium last spring that drew warnings of disciplinary action from sporting director Giovanni Manna - ultimately paving the way for his swift exit to Turkey.