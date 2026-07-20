'I want to thank myself' - Rodri 'shocked' by World Cup success with Spain after coming through 'tough time' to land tournament Golden Ball

Rodri has revealed his disbelief after captaining Spain to World Cup glory following a grueling recovery from a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in September 2024, just weeks before he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

The midfield general was officially named the best player at the 2026 World Cup, beating out Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to the Golden Ball. Reflecting on his personal battle to reach the summit of the game again, Rodri said: "We're a bit shocked right now, even myself. I cannot express with words. I think now we're like in a cloud but, for me, it's been a very tough time.

"I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity. When you go down, you can rise again. This is my philosophy for my entire life."