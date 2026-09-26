Robertson reveals how Arne Slot and his data-driven approach completely shifted Jurgen Klopp's blueprint at Liverpool

Speaking on the Overlap, Robertson provided a fascinating insight into the differing approaches of Klopp and Slot. Andy highlighted how Slot relied heavily on data and analytics compared to Klopp. "Arne was into all the stats, that’s what he was," Robertson said.

"He brought in his own guy, Ruben [Peeters], who was always on the iPad. Even in training if maybe you’ve done too many sprints or whatever, then Ruben would be like ‘maybe somebody needs to come off’. They were a lot more clued in in terms of load and things like that. He was definitely like that."