AFP
Roberto De Zerbi promises Tottenham players he'll pay for dinner EVERY WEEK if they beat Brighton
De Zerbi offers weekly dinner to boost Spurs morale
The Italian manager has revealed he is prepared to pay for a weekly team dinner if Tottenham begin winning again, as he searches for ways to lift morale during their relegation battle. Tottenham host Brighton this weekend knowing a victory could provide a crucial boost in their fight for survival. The Spurs boss recently organised a luxury team meal at Bacchanalia in Mayfair in an attempt to strengthen squad unity. The dinner followed a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in his first game in charge, a result that saw Spurs slip into the bottom three for the first time in 17 years.
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De Zerbi vows to reward players if wins return
With the club currently stuck in the Premier League’s bottom three, De Zerbi believes such gatherings could help spark a much-needed turnaround in form. He confirmed that he is happy to continue funding team dinners if the results begin to improve, and belief in the squad remains strong despite their position in the table.
"Yes, I don't know if we win the game for dinner," he said. "I know we eat very well. The food was amazing and if we win, I am ready to pay every week for one dinner. I am positive, I am ready to fight and I believe to keep Premier League [status]. I believe in my words that I said last week. The focus is to win one game."
"Yes, I think it is crucial to win a game not just for the table. Of course one part of the table for sure, but we have to feel again what is nice to win a game and what it can do. I have no doubts about the quality of the players."
Romero ruled out and midfield reinforcements
The upbeat mood regarding team bonding has been tempered by a significant injury blow to club captain Cristian Romero. The Argentine defender suffered a knee injury during De Zerbi's debut and the manager has confirmed that the influential centre-back will play no further part in the current campaign.
While the defensive line takes a hit, De Zerbi received more encouraging news regarding his midfield options ahead of the visit of his former employers. Rodrigo Bentancur is finally back in contention after a three-month absence due to a hamstring injury, providing a much-needed boost in quality and experience for the relegation run-in.
De Zerbi said: "Bentancur is available to play. I don't know if to start or not. Bissouma is available 100 per cent. Vicario, no. We have to be any way positive. We have Radu Dragusin and Kevin, they are able to play and able to play well. We can win any way and we want to win any way."
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Key Brighton clash begins decisive survival run
Tottenham now prepare for a crucial meeting with Brighton as they search for their first league win of the year. With only eight matches remaining, De Zerbi is prioritising mentality and unity as Spurs attempt to secure the results needed to stay in the Premier League.