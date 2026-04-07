Roberto De Zerbi may not be 'right man' for Spurs with Teddy Sheringham fears 'Latin temperament' could prove his downfall in relegation scrap

The Italian boss was recently appointed as Igor Tudor's replacement, tasked with pulling the north London side away from the Premier League relegation in the final weeks of the season.

Tottenham’s decision to turn to De Zerbi has divided opinion, with club legend Sheringham questioning if the Italian's abrasive nature is what the club needs right now.

Speaking to BestBettingSites, the former England international highlighted the manager's explosive personality as a potential hurdle in the locker room.

"I like him, first of all. I like him as a manager, if I’m perfectly honest," Sheringham stated. "I don’t know whether he’s the right fit for Tottenham. He’s very outspoken, very Latin temperament, quite narky at times. Says how he feels, says what he demands from people. I don’t know whether that’s the right sort of person in charge in the long run, but I’m excited by what he gives you."