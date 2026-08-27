News Images
Roberto De Zerbi sets double-digit goal target for Savio after dream Tottenham debut
Dominant Spurs crush Charlton
Spurs were already in full control courtesy of goals from Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke, and Kevin Danso before Savio made his debut off the bench in the 71st minute. The Brazilian winger needed just 11 minutes to make his mark, cutting inside to find the bottom corner with a crisp low drive. He was later denied a debut brace when his goal-bound effort went down as a Ben Davies goal following a heavy deflection.
- IPS
Boss demands double figures
De Zerbi welcomed the new signing's immediate impact, but wasted no time in challenging him to deliver higher scoring numbers to sharpen the team's attack. Discussing the winger's expectations, De Zerbi said: "Yes, it was a perfect day for him. I think his biggest step and biggest improvement is to increase the number of goals. With his qualities, he is one of the best wingers. But the best wingers score many goals.
"I spoke with him yesterday, two days ago. We put the goal on 10 to 12 goals because we need those goals from the wingers. Last season, I think we suffered too much. Also, because the number of goals were not enough to compete for nothing more than that position."
Hefty price tag pressure
Substantial expectations follow the winger after Tottenham agreed an £85m deal with Manchester City earlier this week to secure his services. During his spell with the Premier League giants, he registered seven goals and 13 assists across 84 appearances in all competitions. The rout also extends the Lilywhites' strong home form in the Carabao Cup, having won seven of their last eight ties in North London.
- News Images
Blockbuster Liverpool tie looms
The comprehensive victory sets up a mouth-watering Carabao Cup third-round showdown with Liverpool, offering Spurs a shot at revenge following their 2024-25 semi-final exit. Before that cup clash, De Zerbi's immediate focus turns back to the Premier League as Tottenham host Newcastle United this weekend. Sustaining this attacking momentum will be vital to navigating a demanding run of fixtures.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting