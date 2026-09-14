Spurs injury crisis! Tonali & Porro out of Liverpool tie as De Zerbi delivers ruthless Richarlison update

The Spurs boss was keen to emphasize that the current standoff is not a personal vendetta but a structural issue within the club’s operations. He refused to detail the specifics of the last month and a half, though he hinted at significant tension behind the scenes. 'I said in the last press conference, I know what happened in the last 45 days. It’s not right if I explained. It’s not my behaviour, it is the relationship and the problem is with [between] the player and the club. And I stay inside of the club. It’s coach and club together because at the start of this season, I spoke with him many times to convince him to stay and he didn’t want to,' he said.

Ultimately, De Zerbi made it clear that he will not be begging any individual to wear the Tottenham shirt if their heart is no longer in the project. Richarlison started the league opener at Brentford, but was told he can leave before a move to Everton collapsedTottenham face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup without Sandro Tonali and Pedro Porro, while Roberto De Zerbi confirms Richarlison will not return. and links to Trabzonspor failed to turn into a move, while the striker also turned down a move to Vasco da Gama on Friday. The manager finished by stating his refusal to continue pursuing a reconciliation that the player clearly does not want. 'I can't go every day to pray for him to stay,' De Zerbi concluded.