"There is no panic!" - Unfazed Roberto De Zerbi makes bold promise to Tottenham fans after disappointing Newcastle defeat

The defeat was particularly stinging as it consigned Spurs to an unwanted piece of history, marking the first time in 52 years they have failed to score while losing their opening two league matches. Spurs have now failed to score while losing their opening two matches of a campaign for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

De Zerbi lamented his team's lack of composure in the final third, specifically citing the need for better decision-making when in sight of the goal. "At the beginning of the second half we had some chance to create the potential chances. We created many chances to score, we have to improve the last decision, because that will make a difference," the manager explained. "At the end we are disappointed for the result and our fans. We are working to be a great team. When we become a team I think we can change the story of the last two seasons for Tottenham. We are working to be good on the pitch, if you believe in work and training then you have to improve day by day."