AFP
Roberto De Zerbi axes Richarlison from Tottenham squad as Trabzonspor plot late transfer
Richarlison dropped by Tottenham
According to the Daily Mail, Roberto De Zerbi has completely axed Richarlison from the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the current Premier League campaign. The decision comes after Richarlison made repeated requests to depart North London during the summer transfer window. De Zerbi confirmed on Saturday that Richarlison had asked "too many times" to leave. Tottenham have set a valuation of £35 million for Richarlison, but the club have yet to receive an acceptable offer. With only one year remaining on his current contract, plus an option for a further 12 months, Richarlison finds himself completely isolated from the first team as the English deadline has now passed.
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Trabzonspor target late transfer
Despite the English window closing, the Turkish transfer market remains open until Friday, offering Richarlison a potential escape route. Trabzonspor have already seen an initial bid rejected by Tottenham, but the Super Lig side remain keen on securing his signature. Richarlison is understood to be extremely interested in joining Trabzonspor, where he could reunite with Mohamed Salah and Fabinho. A return to Everton previously collapsed after Richarlison rejected the personal terms offered by his former club. Now, with Omar Marmoush arriving on loan from Manchester City, Tottenham have clearly moved on, leaving Trabzonspor as the primary option to end this difficult saga.
Defiant social media message
Following the collapse of his proposed move to Everton, Richarlison took to social media to release a fiery statement regarding his current situation. Writing on Instagram, Richarlison stated: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me. I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I've been through far worse, believe me." The message highlighted his frustration with the ongoing negotiations and his absolute determination to control his next career step away from Tottenham.
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What comes next for Richarlison?
Trabzonspor face a race against time to submit an improved offer before the Turkish transfer window officially closes on Friday. If a £35m deal cannot be agreed upon, Richarlison will be forced to remain in exile at Tottenham until the January window opens. De Zerbi and Tottenham will now focus on integrating their new attacking options.
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